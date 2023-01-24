For the latest, in-depth and fastest updates of Union Budget 2023 tune into Dailyhunt

New Delhi, Jan 31: Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 is set to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It is a highly anticipated event in India's economic calendar and this year's exercise assumes significance as it is the final full-year budget of the Modi 2.0 government before the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.

Budget 2023 is expected to provide vital insights into India's economic recovery from the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Budget Session of Parliament commences from today and is likely to conclude on 6 April, with a recess scheduled from 14 February till 12 March.