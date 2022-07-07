For remarks on Mamata Banerjee, Bengal BJP chief comes under fire

Kolkata, July 07: Voicing outrage over the alleged unsavoury comments of BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme of a leading media group, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has demanded his arrest, news agency PTI reported.

During an interaction at the 'India Today East Conclave', Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Ms Banerjee's family. He also made comments against the chief minister, referring to her "Banglar Meye" (Daughter of Bengal) campaign during the last assembly polls in Bengal and her later visit to Goa where she had claimed her affinity with the coastal state.