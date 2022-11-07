For first time Muslim women in Kerala burn hijab in solidarity with Iranian protesters

A group of 50 women burn hijabs in front of the Kozhikode Town Hall. Following a free thinking session held by the Islamic Free Thinkers Association.

Masha Amini, 22 died while being imprisoned in Iran by the morality police after she was detained for wearing her hijab inappropriately. Protests have erupted since then and security forces have killed hundreds of people in order to suppress the protests.

Amini had not adequately covered her hair with the hijab while she was in Tehran. She was assaulted in a police car while she was being taken to prison for a re-education programme.

Following Amino's death, Iran has see wide-spread protests with many women taking to the streets to express their outrage. In Iran women burnt hijabs, cut their hair while protesting in large numbers.

This is however for the first time that women in India and a group in Kerala are staging such a protest out in the open in solidarity with the women in Iran.

Following the ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, there were widespread protests in different parts of the country against the ban. The matter had gone up before the Karnataka High Court which had upheld the ban while observing that hijab is not essential practice in Islam. The same was challenged in the Supreme Court after the judges delivered a split verdict, the matter was referred to a large Bench. The issue is currently pending in the Supreme Court.