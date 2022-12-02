For disrespectful comments on Varanasi, India-American model Aparna Singh apologises

Her video was met with severe criticism. Varanasi situated on the banks of the Gangain Uttar Pradesh is sacred for Hindus and attracts devotees from across the country.

New Delhi, Dec 02 : A model turned influencer, Aparna Singh has apologised following her much criticised video on Varanasi. She had shared a TikTok video titled 'Scariest city I ever visited: Varanasi, India'

In her video, the influencer had said that Ganga river is full of sewage, and called Varanasi 'the scariest city' she had ever visited. Nearly 10,000 people commented and most of them slammed her for being disrespectful.

Singh, who is based in Atlanta visited Varanasi to meet the manufacturers who make jewellery for her brand called the Indian Goddess Boutique. In a TikTok video she called the city as the scariest city she ever visited.

The video begins with her pointing how polluted and full of sewage the Ganga river is. "You see people are bathing in it. On the way to the hotel you see dead bodies being burned, and look at the hotel - how creepy does it look?" she said in the video.

She then proceeds to to call her hotel old and creepy. "The door was creepy and the electric fences so monkeys don't get in - and to go in and out of the hotel you have to go in this shady alley," she also said.

After being slammed for her shameful video, Aparna said, like I said I would like to apologise because I wasn't trying to be disrespectful. I was simply just saying my experience.

"Maybe it was the tone, the music. I have been traveling everywhere and I have been posting about Jaipur, I've been posting about Mumbai. Y'all don't care about the good videos I post but as soon as I say the bad experience I had, it just blown up - TikTok, that's how y'all are," a report quoting her said.