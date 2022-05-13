Following govt missive, national anthem sung in madrassas across UP: Reports

Though the decision came into effect from Thursday, most madrassas in the state had remained closed due to low attendance of children on the first day of classes after the end of Ramzan holidays.

Friday is a holiday in most of the madrassas, but in those that were open, 'Jana Gana Mana' was sung as part of the morning prayers, the reports said.

"The government wants the students of madrassas to remember that legacy forever. When they sing the national anthem in the morning, the nation will be strengthened," the state's Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari told PTI.

"Its purpose is to further promote the feeling of patriotism among the children studying in madrasas," he said, adding that madrassas played an important role in the country's Independence.

According to reports received from the Muslim-dominated Saharanpur district, minority welfare officer Bharat Lal Gond said all the students and teachers in the madrassas that were opened sang the national anthem "with enthusiasm".

. .

In Badaun, 'Jana Gana Mana' was sung during the morning prayers, and teachers explained the national anthem's importance to the children.

Rashid Khan, director of Madrassa Hikmat Khan, said the national anthem has already been sung in madrassas on Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

"This country belongs to all and the national anthem is a symbol of the country's honour. There is no objection by any madrassa in singing it. They have always respected the national anthem," Khan said.

Gorakhpur district minority welfare officer Ashutosh Pandey said most of the 243 madrassas sang the national anthem along with the traditional prayers in the morning.

Diwan Sahab Zaman Khan, General Secretary of Teachers' Association Madaris Arabia, said Hamd (praises to Allah) and Salam (salutations to Muhammad) used to be recited before the start of classes in madrassas until now.

"In some places, the national anthem was also sung but it was not compulsory. Now it is." After the singing of the national anthem was made compulsory at all madrassas in the state from Thursday, Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board, SN Pandey, had issued an order to all the district minority welfare officers in this connection on May 9.

At present, there are 16,461 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 receive grants from the government.