Jalpaiguri, Oct 06: At least eight persons drowned and several others were feared missing, after they were swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', a senior official said.

The incident took place in the evening when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Mal river to participate in the immersion ceremony. "All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away.