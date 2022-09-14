Five envoys present credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 14: President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted the credentials of five ambassadors/High Commissioners, including Saudi Arabia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Along with Saudi Arabia, the envoys of Syria, Czech Republic, Congo, Nauru also presented credentials to the President.

A statement issued by the President's secretariat said that the President received credentials from Bassam Alkhatib, Ambassador Syria, Eliska Zigova, Ambassador Czech Republic, Raymond Serge Bale, and Ambassador Congo.

The President also received the credentials of Marlene Inemwin Moses, High Commissioner Nauru, and Saleh Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador Saudi Arabia.