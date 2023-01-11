Five CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during encounter with naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

New Delhi, Jan 11: Five CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast during an encounter with naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on Wednesday. The injured jawans are being evacuated from the site of the encounter, Jharkhand Police said.

Today's encounter comes months after five jawans were injured during an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on December 2, last year. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sanjay Anandrao Lathkar had said, "There have been two clashes with Naxalites in Chaibasa since morning, in which 5 CoBRA soldiers were injured. He has been brought by helicopter and is being treated."