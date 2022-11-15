First visuals of Aftab show him sleeping in lockup with no remorse

Sharing the video on Twitter, journalist Rohan Dua said that it looks like Aftab has no remorse and no guilt six months after he killed Shraddha.

The Delhi Police had said that Aftab had shown no remorse for murdering Shraddha. The only time that Aftab who speaks in accented English cried was when he saw his father.

In the First Information report, the victim's father said that his daughter had told his wife in 2019 that she wants to stay in a live-in relationship with Aftab. I and my wife had said no to it. This is because we are Hindus belonging to the Koli caste and the boy is a Muslim, the complaint also read.

In our place, we do not engage in inter-caste, inter-faith relationships, the complaint by the father further added.

The case on hand:

Aftab had eloped with Shraddha from Mumbai. In Delhi they took up a house in Mehrauli. Aftab was allegedly irritated with the fact that Shraddha had requested that he marry her.

The two got into a fight and he is said to have strangled her. He then cut her body into 35 pieces and disposed it at many locations. The police have managed to recover only 18 body parts, mostly bones.

Aftab allegedly went out every day at 2 am to dispose body parts in a bid to eliminate the evidence. Her family grew worried when she stopped responding. Shraddha's father then travelled to Delhi and filed a complaint, following which the case was cracked.