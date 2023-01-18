First & final run of IL-38, woman officer to assist Prez: IAF unveils R-Day plan

IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years.

New Delhi, Jan 18: 50 planes and helicopters, including the fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi 30MKI, MiG 29 and Jaguar will be showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time, in the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path.

"It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event," the IAF official said.

"Republic day parade flypast has been divided into 2 parts. First part will have Prachand formation followed by Tiranga, Dhwaj, Rudra and Baaz formations," said Defence PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.

"Then there'll be Tangail formation, Vajraang formation, followed by Garuda, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Trishul and Vijay formations," he added.

There will be a total of 18 helicopters, 8 transporter aircrafts and 23 fighters.

"The Republic Day Celebrations will commence with the Homage Ceremony at the National War Memorial where the prime minister will lead the nation in paying homage to those who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. An inter-service inner guard will be formed comprising seven personnel from each service. The IAF is the lead service this year and the guard will be commanded by Sqn Ldr Akash Ganghas," Air Commodore Aditya Jain was quoted saying by News18.

The Republic day celebrations will commence with the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting the Rashtriya Salute to the President of India. "The President would be assisted in the unfurling of the National Flag by Flt Lt Komal Rani," Jain said.

At a press interaction in New Delhi, the Indian Air Force also unveiled a model of the IAF tableau that will be showcased during the January 26 parade.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.