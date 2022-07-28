First CEEP batch of Thiruvananthapuram to be launched on July 30

Capability Exploration and Enhancement Programme (CEEP), is a flagship two-year programme of Mission Better Tomorrow where children are guided in a systematic manner to open their horizons. It is aligned with the core philosophy of Mission Better Tomorrow to invest in today to create better tomorrows.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 28: The first CEEP Batch of TVM will be launched on July 30 2022, at Samagra Shiksha Kerala Hall, Chala at 10 am.

CEEP is implemented with the goal of spotting potential talents from resource limited families who are a part of (government or government aided schools), empower them to dream big, enhance their potential and expose them to the myriad of possibilities they can think ahead in life and career. It mentors them to recognise their inner potential and develop their talents so that they can grow to be change agents in different fields.The programme also provides exposure to the possibility of entering top leading institutions for children.

CEEP is designed as a programme of two years for children selected through a written examination conducted in selected high schools. It employs a multifarious approach to disseminate its content so that the learning objectives can be effectively met with.

Selected resource persons are groomed to serve as teachers and facilitators to help children develop life skills, language skills, logical skills and reasoning skills. Regular tests are conducted to evaluate the progress of the children and certification is issued on the basis of their performance. The programme also includes community interactions, field visits, and career guidance.

Since its formal launch in 2010 by former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, CEEP has touched nearly 6,000 students till date. After successfully CEEP projects in Kochi, Kasargod, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Alappuzha, it is coming to the capital city now.

The first CEEP Batch of Thiruvananthapuram will be launched on July 30 by Murukan Kattakada, famous poet and lyricist. Students were selected through screening tests held on July 21 and 22 2022.The resource person for the first session will be Mr. Brahma Nayakam Mahadevan, International motivational trainer and special educator.