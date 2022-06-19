Reform was long pending, concessions pre-planned: Govt on Agnipath

Referring to the reservations for the 'Agniveers' by different ministries, the defence ministry said that announcements were pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson which took place after the Agnipath scheme announcement.

The defence ministry's statement comes at a time when India witnessing protests against the Agnipath scheme.

"The announcements regarding the reservations for 'Agniveers' announced by the different ministries and departments was pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson that happened after Agnipath scheme announcement, said Additional Secy Lt Gen Anil Puri, Dept of Military Affairs on Agnipath scheme.

"This reform was long pending. We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawan are in their 30s and officers are getting command much later than in the past," said at a briefing.

"Around 17,600 people are taking premature retirement from the three Services every year. No one ever tried to ask them what they will do after retirement," he added.

Elaboring on the recruitment process, the official said, "in next 4-5 years, our intake (of soldiers) will be 50,000-60,000 & will increase to 90,000 - 1 lakh subsequently. We've started small at 46,000 to analyse the scheme...and to build up infra capacity."

"Our intake of 'Agniveers' will go up to 1.25 lakhs in near future and will not remain at 46,000 which is the present figure," he added.

'Agniveers' will get a compensation for Rs 1 crore if he sacrifices his life in service of the nation.

The 'Agniveers' would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. No discrimination against them in service conditions.

"By December first week, we will get the first batch of 25,000 'Agniveers' and the second batch would be inducted around February 2023 making it 40,000: Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa on Agnipath scheme," Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa on Agnipath scheme.