Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, no casualties

New Delhi, July 20: A minor fire incident has been reported on-board the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, PTI quoted officials as saying. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew using fire fighting systems.
According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported.
File photo of INS Vikramaditya
"The ship was operating off Karwar. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew using onboard fire fighting systems. No casualties have been reported," the Indian Navy said in a statement.
During a planned sortie for conducting trials, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday.
A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.