FIR filed against Ranveer Singh over nude photos on social media

Mumbai, July 26: Chembur police have registered a case against Ranveer Singh over sharing his nude photos on his Instagram account.

The complaint against the actor has been filed under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.