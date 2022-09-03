Deoghar Police said,''The FIR was registered at Kunda police station on September 1, on the complaint of security in-charge Suman Anand who stated that the said persons violated all safety standards by entering the ATC room and pressured the officials for clearance to take off.''

The incident of alleged trespassing took place on August 31 amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand. Training the gun at chief minister Hemant Soren, Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said the CM is so shocked that he deployed the entire system to deflect from the issue -- the murder of the Dumka girl.

"Nine persons, including both the MPs - Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari - and the airport director were booked under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass)," said Kunda police station in-charge Praveen Kumar.

The incident comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Jharkhand.