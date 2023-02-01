FinMin remains unfazed as Congress MPs try to disrupt Budget speech with Bharat Jodo slogans

The Finance Minister is presenting the last full budget of the Narendra Modi government in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

New Delhi, Feb 01: Congress Parliamentarians attempted to disrupt the Budget 2023-2024 speech being presented by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said during a press briefing that the fight is not against a political party anymore. He accused the government of taking over all democratic institutions

As Nirmala Sitharaman began her speech, Congress MPs began to yell, 'Bharat Jodo' slogans without any provocation. The Finance Minister seemed unfazed and continued with her Budget speech.

'FM says those who fought for India's independence will bless us for reforms. The house resonates with Jodo, Jodo, Bharat Jodo,' Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said in a seemingly gloating Tweet.

Many on Twitter was clearly not happy with the behaviour of the Congress, especially at a time when the all-important Budget was being presented.

One Jay Mehta wrote on Twitter, ' just now when Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman is introducing the opening statements of the Budget, some people are shouting Bharat Jodo interrupting the flow. Most uncivilised people. Why are we people electing these representatives. They belong to the Vegitable (sic) market and not in Sansad.'

Another Twitter user, Ashwin Bhat said, 'Bharat Jodo' slogans during the budget speech? What kind of opposition do we have?'

On September 9, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who led the Bharat Jodo Yatra said that he was fighting against the Indian system rather than any political party. We are not fighting a political party anymore. It is now between the structure of the Indian state and opposition, he had said during the press briefing.

Rahul Gandhi who is also an MP from Wayanad said that his party is attacking India's entire infrastructure. He also alleged that the Centre had taken over all the institutions in a democratic country.