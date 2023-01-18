Finance Ministry contractual employee arrested over leaking classified data, espionage network busted

New Delhi Jan 18: A contractual employee of the Finance Ministry has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly leaking classified data, ANI reported.

A mobile used for leaking sensitive information has been recovered from the accused's possession.

The said employee, identified as Sumit, has been booked under the Officials Secret Act "for espionage activities". He worked as a data entry operator. The Police said he was arrested for espionage activities in lieu of money and for providing classified data to foreign countries, the report stated.

One mobile phone which was being used by him for sharing secret information related to the Ministry of Finance was recovered from his possession during cursory search. The espionage network involved in leaking sensitive information related to Finance Ministry was busted by Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Delhi Police Crime Branch registered a case vide FIR No. 17/23 on Tuesday under Official Secrets Act.