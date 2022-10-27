Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra detained by Amboli police

Mumbai, Oct 27: Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra has been detained by Amboli police on Thursday and is currently being interrogated. The wife had alleged that Mishra hit her with a car on October 19 and fled the scene leaving her seriously injured. The incident occurred in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri (West).

When the filmmaker's wife went to confront him, Mishra drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit his wife, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, said the official, quoting the complaint.