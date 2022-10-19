Fighting terrorism a global priority: UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 victims

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a global challenge. It causes lasting damage to individuals, families, and communities. These scars run deep, and while they may fade with time, they never disappear," Guterres said.

"Fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the United Nations," he added.

António Guterres also met with 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor, Devika who had suffered a bullet shot injury at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus whose testimony led to the prosecution of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

"I told him I was injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and identified Ajmal Kasab in the court. I also told him I want to study and become an officer, end terrorism: Devika Rotawan, 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor and eyewitness," Devika was quoted saying by ANI.

This is Guterres's first visit to India since his second term in office commenced in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term at the top office.

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel was one of the targets of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.