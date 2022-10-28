Ferozpur: BSF recovers arms and ammunition near Indo-Pak border

Ferozpur, Oct 28: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Thursday during a search near the zero line of the Indo-Pak border in the Ferozpur sector of Punjab recovered a bag full of arms and ammunition.

From the bag, the BSF recovered three AK-47 rifles and six empty magazines along with three mini AK-47 rifles and five magazines.

"Alert #BSF troops #Ferozpur sector recovered a bag during a search near zero line. From the bag 03 AK 47 Rifles & 06 empty MAG, 03 mini AK 47 Rifles & 05 MAG, 03 Pistol & 06 empty MAG along with 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered," said the BSF Punjab in a tweet.

Following the recovery, the BSF informed the Punjab police for the further action.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the BSF and Punjab police had recovered weapons at the farm of a farmer in the Ferozepur district, near the India-Pakistan border in September 2022.