Felt hopeless, scared: First reaction of Kanjhawala victim's friend

New Delhi, Jan 03: Sultanpuri accident victims' friend, who was with her on the day of accident, revealed that she was in a drunken state, but insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he spoke to the mother of the victim and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin.

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, got dragged with it. The men in the car knew the woman was stuck under their car. I was scared and went away from there, didn't tell anything to anyone," Nidhi, the main eyewitness and friend of the deceased woman told ANI.

However, victims' mother demanded that all the five accused should be hanged.

"We want that all the five accused should be hanged, that's what we want. Public won't sit quietly just because my daughter has been cremated," says the mother of the Delhi woman who died after she was dragged under a car on January 1

Gruesome revelations continue to emerge in the accident case of a 20-year-old girl in Delhi's Sultanpuri. Latest CCTV footage that surfaced online on Tuesday showed the victim fighting with another woman (her friend) outside a hotel just hours before the accident.

The CCTV footage was retrieved by police from the hotel where the woman had gone with a few of her friends, sources said. Singh worked part-time with an event management firm. Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide, among other charges, on Monday.

Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday. Singh's post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College premises here on Monday.

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to Singh's death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated "no injury suggestive of sexual assault", the police said.