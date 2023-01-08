Fell short, matter of personal anguish: Tata Sons chairman reacts to urinating incident on Air India flight

"The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passenger and crew with full conviction," he added.

Chandrasekaran also said that they will review and repair every process to prevent such incidents from happening.

Air India has issued show cause notices and de-rostered one pilot as well as four cabin crew after the urination incident.

Shankar Mishra is alleged of urinating on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. However, a complaint was filed on January 4 based on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Delhi Police has arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. The accused was staying at his sister's home in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru. The city police assisted the Delhi Police team in arresting him, a Bengaluru police official said.

According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard AI 102 on November 26, 2022, the inebriated male passenger seated in business class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.