Federal front to hiring I-PAC: How KCR is planning to take on BJP, Congress

Hyderabad, Apr 25: Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to work with political strategist Prashant Kishor led-Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), has raised many eyebrows. The ruling TRS has said that the party is working with I-PAC and not with Kishor, as the election strategist has disassociated himself with the organisation.

With eyes on 2023 polls, KCR is keen on making sure that the TRS prepares in advance to prevent the rival Congress and BJP from gaining any electoral edge.

Chandrasekhar Rao had said in March that Kishor is working with him on bringing a 'parivartan' (change) in the entire country and that both were working together in Telangana also.

Rao has held series of talks with Prashant Kishor, who is is understood to have submitted the details of the surveys done by his team in Telangana.

KCR's national ambitions are no secret

On the other hand, a federal front, the brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, seems to be gaining shape ahead of the next general elections. CM KCR has often indicated that he has national ambitions and has always advocated for a non-BJP, non-Congress national front.

In 2018 and 2019, Rao created flutter with his series of meetings with regional political party leaders and soon called this the genesis of a federal front in the country.

Rao met Jarkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, besides Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party. He also reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee. KCR and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met in Hyderabad.

The TRS leader had proposed a third front as an alternative to the Narendra Modi-led NDA and the Congress soon after the last general elections in 2019.

But it became a non-starter after the BJP won a thumping majority in the 2019 General Elections.

'A far fetched ambition'

TRS may be eying for a bigger role at the national level but there are many hurdles that comes on the way as there are many aspirants for the top post in the opposition.

The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Sharad Pawar, the tallest leaders, who was intrumental in forming Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra is the frontrunner. Beside, one has to also consider the fact that Telangana sends only 17 MPs to the Lok Sabha, while Maharashtra have more than double the numbers, which automatically gives other players a bigger hand.

Mamata Banerjee has positioned herself as a strong contender who can unite leaders of diverse ideologies and is aiming to become the Prime Minister.

KCR's renewed effort and I-PAC

Now, with renewed energy, KCR has stepped up his attack on the BJP and also putting efforts to keep its leaders and cadre in good form in the wake of reports that some disgruntled leaders are planning to join the Congress or the BJP.

There are apprehensions about TRS signing up with I-PAC, amid reports of Prashant Kishor joining the Congress. The I-PAC is working with multiple parties across the country.

KCR had described Kishor as his best friend for the last seven-eight years and praised the latter for his commitment to a cause.

The TRS chief has been working to bring together various non-BJP parties against the saffron party's alleged anti-people policies and to usher in a "qualitative change" in the country.

Congress-Prashant Kishor deal

Prashant Kishor-founded I-PAC's tie-up with the ruling TRS in Telangana for the next year's assembly polls amid his talks with the Congress over his induction has raised concerns. Though the I-PAC has signed an agreement for providing poll strategy to the TRS, Kishor has been insisting he is no longer associated with it.

This arrangement with the TRS has come as a roadblock for Kishor and his entry into the Congress, as the party is seeking to wrest power from the TRS in the southern state.

In a big relief for KCR, The Congress has reportedly told, Kishor is free to interact with any leader for now. The ambit of party discipline will come into force only after he joins the Congress.

Once he joins the party, the political strategist is free to meet or interact with opposition party leaders [Non-NDA partners] as 'Congressman Prashant Kishor's', with an aim to stop the BJP juggernaut.