Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference chief, says time for new generation

"I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities," Abdullah told PTI.

"Anyone from the party can contest for the post. It is a democratic exercise," Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP, said. Farooq Abdullah became National Conference president for the first time in 1983.

According to local media reports, the vice president of the party and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is likely to be the new president. However, it will be decided in the elections to be held on December 5.

Confirming the development, Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesperson of the party and in-charge of communications, told Daily Excelsior that elections will be held on December 5 and notification to this will be issued soon.

Earlier, Abdullah had hinted about his stepping down as the party president. He will, however, continue as the president till the elections are held.