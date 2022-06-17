Farmers should dream big, says cultivator who applied for Rs 6.6 cr loan to buy helicopter

Kailas Patange, a resident of Taktoda village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, owns a two-acre land. He cultivated soybean for two years but it did not yield much profits. So, he approached a bank in Goregaon with his loan application on Thursday.

According to him, irregular rainfall and drought-like conditions had made farming unaffordable over the years.

"I cultivated soybean on my land over the last two years. But it didn't fetch me good returns due to unseasonal rains. Even the money from crop insurance wasn't enough," Patange said. Considering these factors, Patange chanced upon the idea of buying a helicopter and renting it out to make a good living.

Talking to PTI, Patange said, "Who says only big people should have big dreams? Farmers should also dream big. I have applied for a loan of Rs 6.65 crore to purchase a helicopter. There is a lot of competition in other businesses, so I decided to go for this." PTI