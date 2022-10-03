In the pictures, it can be seen that several farmers were sitting on the rail tracks. The even used tents on the tracks.

It's to be recalled that eight people, including four farmers, were reportedly killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

The violence erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year.

It was reported that one of the cars allegedly mowed down the protestors in which four farmers had died.