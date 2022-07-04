Faridabad hit-and-run case: Two Army aspirants killed, another three injured

Faridabad, Jul 04: Two youths died and another three were injured on Sunday when a car mowed down them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) road while they were running as part of their training to join the Indian Army, police said.

The driver of the car, bearing a UP registration number, fled the spot after hitting the five from behind, they said. The police have started investigation by registering a case against the unidentified car driver based on the complaint of the brother of one of the deceased.