If reports are to be believed, the man entered the ICU wearing a coat, pretending to be a doctor.

The comedian's family and friends are reportedly quite shaken after the incident and are considering it a breach of the actor's privacy. As per the report, no one is being allowed inside the ICU now without due permissions.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhiafter he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Srivastava, a stand-up comic who joined the BJP in 2014, was trending on Twitter on Thursday with many posts speculating about his health.

Last week, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requesting people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Srivastava has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.