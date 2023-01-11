Family of Delhi cop who died after being stabbed by a thief to get Rs 1 crore compensation

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police passed away on Sunday, days after being stabbed multiple times by a man he caught for allegedly snatching a mobile phone. ASI Shambhu Dayal (57) hailed from Sikar district in Rajasthan.

Last Wednesday, a woman resident of a shanty in Mayapuri phase one complained to police that a person snatched her husband's mobile phone and also threatened them. ASI Dayal reached the area where the complainant identified the accused, police said.

The accused, Anish, was caught and on the way to the police station he took out a knife from underneath his shirt and stabbed Dayal on his neck, chest, stomach, and back, a police official had told PTI earlier.

A staffer from the Mayapuri police station rushed to the spot and overpowered the Anish. He was later placed under arrest while ASI Dayal was rushed to a hospital, the official said.

However, the Delhi cops have given a clarification to the communal angle, saying "Wrong and misleading information is being given by some handles in social media."

"He (accused Anish) was so violent. He stabbed a uniformed officer multiple times knowing fully well that if he is doing that, he is attempting to murder him. So, we have registered case under such sections. We'll ensure that he gets maximum penalty," Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, said.