New Delhi, Apr 24: Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi sparred on Twitter over the visit of a few educationists from Kerala to a Delhi school.

"It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration," she said in a tweet.

"We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA," Sivankutty tweeted.

"Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA," he added.