Eye on trade ties, Taiwan minister to visit India this week with 70-Member business delegation

New Delhi, Nov 01: A Taiwan deputy minister will visit India later this week for a meeting on economic issues with his Indian counterparts. Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-Chyi, who will lead the 70-member delegation of businessmen and investors, will take part in the annual India-Taiwan minister-level meeting which hasn't taken place for two years because of the Covid-9 pandemic.

The visit by Chern-Chyi Chen to India is at a time when India is wooing some of the Taiwan's biggest chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to set up manufacturing facilities in the country as part of the government's plans to take the lead in hi-tech manufacturing.

India is also trying to become a part of the 'Chip 4' alliance that is taking shape among Taiwan, the US, South Korea and Japan.

Chen will also address the 6th edition of the India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI) on November 3. One of the focus areas of the summit will be to encourage Taiwanese investments in India.

It should be noted that Taiwan has also been pushing for a free trade agreement with India to remove barriers to trade and investment and to create resilient supply chains though the two sides haven't made much headway despite a few rounds of talks since last year, according toreports.