Extremely saddened: President Kovind, PM Modi express grief over Delhi fire tragedy

Reacting to the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured."

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted PM Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Shocked and pained to know about this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch with officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work, adding that the NDRF will reach the national capital soon.

"The fire incident in Delhi's Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the concerned officials, and the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our pririty is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured," Amit Shah said.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the devastating fire accident in Delhi's Mundka. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & pray for speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh posted, "The fire in Mundaka, Delhi is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the quick recovery of those who are injured."