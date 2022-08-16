Extreme heat belt to cover middle of US: Report

The mission is to make climate risk modelling accessible to the public, government and industry representatives such as real estate investors and insurers.

One of the key finding from the study was that heat exceeding the threshold of the National Weather Service's highest category called Extreme Danger or above 125F was expected to impact 8.1 million people in 2023 and grow to 107 million people 2053 which is a 13 fold increase.

This would encompass a geographical region stretching from northern Texas and Louisiana to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin . The heat index also known as the apparent temperature is what the outside temperature really feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with air temperature.