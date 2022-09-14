Extortion case: Jacqueline leaves EOW office after 8 hours of questioning; Nora Fatehi summoned tomorrow

Mumbai, Sep 14 : Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday left the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing office after over eight hours of questioning in an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez, a Sri Lankan national, joined the probe after being issued a third summons, they said.

According to ANI, Delhi Police had prepared a questionnaire of 100 questions. The questions were reportedly based on her relationship with Sukesh and the gifts she got from him, regarding how many times she had met or contacted Sukesh over the phone during that period.

Ravindra Yadav, Spl CP, Crime/EoW told ANI that Jacqueline and Pinky both will be called again for questioning.

Nora Fatehi, who had earlier recorded her testimony in the first week of September, has been called again tomorrow (September 15).

''Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified. There's no direct connection b/w Nora & Jacqueline with respect to this case,'' he said.

Apart from Jacqueline, Pinky Irani also appeared for questioning on Wednesday. Irani reportedly introduced Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.