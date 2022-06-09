Arangetram is the debut on-stage performance of Indian classical dance and music. This first performance follows years of training and many Indian classical dance forms perform an arangetram once the time has come for a disciple.

The event was held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on June 5. So, who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is rumoured to be the fiancee of Mukesh and Nita's younger son Anant Ambani. They have been childhood friends. After being in a relationship for some time, the couple got engaged in 2019, reports claim.

She is frequently seen at the functions of Ambanis and it may be recalled that she had performed at Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's marriage.

Daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant has a bachelor's degree in politics and economics from New York University. She is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani.

Radhika did her schooling at Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School, and École Mondiale World School before completing her IB Diploma from BD Somani International School.

She is also the younger sister of Anjali Merchant.

Radhika, who is born on December 18, 1994, is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

It is reported that she worked as a sales executive in a leading real estate firm after finishing her education.