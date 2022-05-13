What is the One Family One Ticket rule in Congress?

Congress has been often targeted by the BJP over nepotism. In an attempt to silence the ruling party over allegations of rampant 'parivar vaad', the party has decided to implement 'One Family One Ticket' rule. It means only one member of a family will get a ticket to contest in the election.

Is this applicable to the Gandhis?

There is a clause which makes Gandhis an exception to this rule. According to AICC general secretary, the "second member of a family can be considered for a party ticket only if he or she has already put in at least five years work in the party's organisational work."

This clearly means that the three Gandhis (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) can contest the elections and hold positions in the party.

Also, there is also a proposal to make a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for office bearers of the AICC, PCC and DCC after their first full term. However, they can again hold positions after the cooling period.

. .

Will This be Accepted By Cong Leaders?

Many of the leaders in Congress have their children or family members in the party. Denying tickets to contest in polls or positions might backfire as it happened in the Punjab in the assembly polls concluded in April.

Will This Makes a Big Difference?

The Congress has been on the receiving end for failing to acknowledge hard workers due to 'parivarvad'. Hence, this is an attempt to give an opportunity to genuine party workers to rise above the ranks.

What is Chintan Shivir All About?

Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir started on Friday in Udaipur which will emphasise on discussions over 'communal polarization', farmers' issues and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections, as per the party sources.

On the first day, Sonia Gandhi will address the Shivir and then discussions will be continued for the second day. Rahul Gandhi will then address the party workers on the last day following which the Congress interim president will give her concluding remarks.

Around 400 top party leaders are expected to attend the camp. Senior leaders including those in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Members of Parliament (MP), state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will participate in the Chintan Shivir.