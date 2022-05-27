The bill which was passed by both houses of Telangana Legislature five years ago in 2017 calls for increasing reservations for Muslims from 4% to 12%, and Scheduled Tribes from 6% to 10%. The Bill was then sent to the Union government for its assent. However, the Union government has reportedly refused to give its nod, saying that it cannot allow religion-based reservations.

While the Congress government introduced quota in 2007, the TRS government wants to enhance it as Muslims constitute 12. 7% of the state population and they continue to be backward as per the G Sudhir Commission's report.

Under the bill, quota for STs would be increased to 10% from the existing 6%, while that for BC-E category (the backward sections among the Muslim community) would go up to 12% from the existing four. The total reservations in the state, consequently, would go up to 62% from the existing 50%.

During a recent visit to Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too declared that once the BJP government is formed in the state, it would scrap all reservations for people on religious grounds, meaning the Muslims and other religious minorities, saying such reservations had harmed socially-backwards groups like the Dalits, tribals and the OBCs (other backward castes).

He said once reservations for minorities were scrapped by the BJP, the freed-up opportunities would give immense benefits to the SCs, STs, and BC category beneficiaries.

Even BJP's Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his party, when it comes to power in the state, would abolish minority reservations and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and others.

He also vowed to work against religious conversions and "love jihad".

"Shall we keep quiet if my sisters are trapped and cheated in the name of 'love jihad'. Hindu society will not tolerate if the poor are made to change their religion. Bandi Sanjay will not tolerate," he said.

"We will make sure those who say 'love jihad' get a taste of lathi. We will act tough against those doing religious conversions," he said, addressing a 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti'.

Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, also said minority reservations would be abolished when the BJP comes to power in the state and that the benefit would be provided to SCs, STs, backward classes and the poor among upper castes.

How many states in India provide quota to Muslims?

States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been providing reservations for Muslims. While Kerala is giving 12% reservation fo r Muslims, Telangana, AP and Karnataka are extending 4%. Tamil Nadu provides 3. 5% reservation to Muslims.