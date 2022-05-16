Explained: Why tomatoes have turned expensive right now?

In parts of Karnataka, Andhra and Tamil Nadu, the price has crossed Rs 75-mark per kilogram and it might soon touch Rs 100 per kg.

Bengaluru, May 16: Tomato is the new lemon! Yes, the price of tomatoes has skyrocketed in several parts of the country.

In Bengaluru, the tomato was sold at Rs 70-80 per kg on Sunday and it might cross Rs 100 in a few days if the supply does not improve, say traders. 10 days ago, the price was in the range of Rs 20-35.

On Sunday, the wholesale price touched Rs 5,330 per quintal in Karnataka's Kolar district, where the vegetable is cultivated on over 10,000 acres. On May 1, a quintal of tomato was around Rs 670 to Rs 3.470.

In Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur and Bhimavaram markets in Andhra, retailers are shelling out Rs 70-75 for a kilogram of tomato. A month ago, it was Rs 10.

Whereas in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar, the price of tomatoes crossed Rs 120-crore mark in the retail market as against Rs 25-20, two weeks ago.

The situation is the same in Tamil Nadu. The rate of tomatoes stood at Rs 80 per kg at the wholesale market in Dindigul.

Similarly, the price of the lemons had spiked to an unprecedented level due to multiple reasons including unfavourable weather.

. .

Why there is a huge rise in the tomato price?

Less Production

The rates of tomatoes have increased due to less production.

The production was hit in Maharashtra due to the heatwave. "In the previous two years, a large quantity of tomatoes remained unsold due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Anticipating yet another lockdown, farmers did not grow which is one of the reasons why the price of the vegetable shot up," a trader in Bengaluru tells Oneindia.

Cyclone Effect

The other reason behind the skyrocketing price of tomatoes is 'Asani' cyclone. The heavy rains affected the supply in South India, Odisha and Bengal.

A few months ago, the price of tomatoes dropped to Rs 10 and it came down to Rs 5 in some parts of the country. This forced farmers not to grow the crop resulting in a decline in overall production.

However, The poor supply is expected to spike the price further, say traders.

To keep the prices of tomatoes and onion in check, the Economic Survey 2021-22 suggested the government to devise strategies to incentivize the production of onion and tomato during the lean season. It has to be seen whether the Centre will take necessary action to control the price of the two important vegetables in the Indian households.