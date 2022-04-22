Explained: Why there is a rise in respiratory allergy cases in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru, Apr 22: A lot of cases of respiratory allergies are being reported in Bengaluru in the last few months as people are meeting doctors complaining about respiratory allergies, itchy eyes, cough, cold, itchy throat, sinus, etc.

Why There is an Increase in Allergy Cases?

The cases of typical cough, cold and itchy throat without signs of fever have increased by 30 per cent in the last two months, as per a report in The Times of India. Dr Bharat Kumar Reddy, paediatric pulmonologist and director, Shishuka Children's Hospital, told the daily that viral infections are on the rise and the widely prevalent allergens in Bengaluru are dust mites and allergy due to cockroaches.

There are hundreds of plant species that release pollen into the air and trigger allergic reactions.

However, he clarifies that the allergies are not caused due to flowering season because it does not depend on the bee-like insects for the spread of pollen and does not leave pollen in the air.

Dr Reddy points out that the enormous growth of parthenium weeds after rains causes allergies. "The weeds do not attract bees and they release pollen into the air. It's not the flowering plants, but these weeds that cause allergies. Deweeding needs to be done wherever weeds are seen, especially on empty sites," the daily quotes Dr Reddy as saying.

As per a study, "Respiratory allergies are caused by proteins in the air that are inhaled and trigger airway inflammation. They may be due to specific allergic reactions, or more general reactions to irritants such as smoke and fumes in the indoor and outdoor environment that can aggravate allergy symptoms."

Other Reasons for Rise in Cases

Pollutants, pollen and dust are increasing the cases of allergy in the Garden City. "Now Metro work is going on in full swing, and there are other construction activities under way too, because of which dust has increased," Dr Sudha Menon, head of internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said.

Symptoms for Common respiratory Allergy