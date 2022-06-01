Explained: Why Maharana Pratap Jayanti is being celebrated on June 2 and not May 9 in Rajasthan?

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and many others had offered their tributes on Twitter on May 9.

So, why Rajasthan is celebrating Maharana Pratap Jayanti on June 2?

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of the Maharana and trustee of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Udaipur, told The Times of India that they will celebrate the occasion as per the Hindu calendar and not the Gregorian calendar.

"Maharana Pratap had inspired generations in the country to fight against foreign invaders. It is sad to see his country is not united in celebrating his birth anniversary. His birth date should be celebrated on Jesht Shukla Tritya (June 2) across the country as a binding force uniting the country," the daily quoted him as saying, last month.

He further claimed that the Mewar family has been observing auspicious days as per the Hindu calendar. "Celebrating as per the Georgian calendar is a new phenomenon. Our family has no problem in people remembering the Maharana on any day, but there has to be a uniform birth date of a national hero of 1.3 billion people," said Mewar.

The ex-royal family members of Udaipur on June 2 will offer prayers and garland Maharana Pratap statue along with his armoury.

Who was Maharana Pratap?

Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap was a king of Mewar from the Sisodia dynasty. he became a folk hero for his military resistance against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire under Akbar through guerrilla warfare which proved inspirational for later rebels against Mughals including Shivaji. His decision not to form any kind of alliance with Akbar made him one of the greatest Hindu kings.

He is remembered for his bold nature and fearlessness.