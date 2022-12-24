Explained: Why 'kesar' is special as Farooq Abdullah questions saffron-Hindu link over 'Pathaan' controversy?

The BJP and a few Hindu groups had slammed the song as Deepika Padukone wore skimpy saffron outfit while Shah Rukh sported green dress. "A controversy erupted over wearing saffron-coloured clothes in Shah Rukh Khan's new film (Pathaan). Does it mean that saffron belongs to Hindus and green belongs to Muslims? What is this? Cow belongs to Hindus and ox belongs to Muslims?" Abdullah said and extended support to 'Pathaan'.

New Delhi, Dec 24: "Does it mean that saffron belongs to Hindus," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah asked, over the protests by the right-wing groups and the BJP in connection with vulgar song 'Besharam Rang' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

Why saffron is special for Hindus?

'kesar', the Hindustani name for saffron, is sacred color in Hinduism. Saffron symbolises sacrifice, light, and quest of salvation, according to the Hindu scriptures.

'Kesar' holds a special significance as it is colour of the fire and the flames and scriptures say that it stands for purity and divine strength. Also, it is the colour of the Sun which dispels all darkness.

As a result, Hindu saints choose saffron over other colors and many kingdoms had Saffron color in their flag that denotes the Sanātana Dharma.

Although protests and cases against Deepika Padukone's costume were not required at all, it is silly that Farooq Abdullah made such statement without understanding the significance of 'kesar' for the Hindus.

On the other hand, a seer from Ayodhya has threatened to "burn Shah Rukh Khan alive," in the wake of the controversy. "People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive," the seer was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

The seer did not stop at that and went on to say that if Pathaan gets released in cinemas, he will set the theatres on fire.