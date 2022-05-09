Explained: Why is Himachal Pradesh on high alert

Following the incident, all inter-state borders have been sealed. Security has also been heightened at dams, railway stations, bus stands and other vital installations.

The FIR filed by the police named Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of the proscribed pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SJF) as the primary accused in the case.

Recently the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of apps, websites and social media accounts linked to the proscribed terror organisation, Sikhs for Justice.

The SJF was proscribed by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019. The government said that the outfit was trying to revive terrorism in Punjab.