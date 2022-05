Explained: Why has India banned export of wheat

"The export policy of wheat ... is prohibited with immediate effect...," the DGFT said.

It also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

In a separate notification, the DGFT announced the easing of export conditions for onion seeds.

"The export policy of onion seeds has been put under the restricted category, with immediate fact," it said.

The export of onion seeds was earlier prohibited.