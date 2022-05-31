Explained: What is World Milk Day? Benefits of drinking milk and interesting facts

The Theme of 2022 World Milk Day

This year, the celebration kicked off with the Enjoy Dairy Rally May 29 - May 31, culminating with World Milk Day on Wednesday, June 1. The theme of 2022 highlights the work already being done to accelerate climate action and help reduce the dairy sector's impact on the planet. This platform aims to raise awareness of the messaging and action towards Dairy Net Zero.

On this day, farmers are encouraged to share short videos that showcase sustainability practices to directly to milkday@emergingag.com or via WeTransfer. Also, there will be numerous hashtags including WorldMilkDay & #EnjoyDairy on social media sites to raise awareness about milk.

"Collective action across 150 countries worldwide is what makes World Food Day one of the most celebrated UN days of the UN calendar. Hundreds of events and outreach activities bring together governments, businesses, CSOs, the media, the public, even youth. They promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all, leaving no one behind," the statement from Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN said.

Benefits of Milk:

Milk is an excellent source of calcium and other essential nutrients. Milk and milk products have a good balance of protein, fat and carbohydrate and are a very important source of essential nutrients, including calcium, riboflavin, phosphorous, vitamins A and B12, potassium, magnesium, zinc and iodine.

Some Interesting Facts About Milk

Fresh milk will stay fresher longer if you add a pinch of salt to each quart.

India is ranked 1st in milk production contributing 23 per cent of global milk production.

On an average, a cow produces 6.3 gallons of milk daily and 350,000 glasses of milk in a lifetime.

Uttar Pradesh is the highest milk-producing state in India contributing around 18% to the total milk production.

Pule donkey cheese is the most expensive cheese in the world.