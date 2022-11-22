Explained: What is 'voters' data theft' controversy that broke out in Karnataka?

What is 'voters' data theft' controversy?

A report on a website claimed how an NGO, which was given permission to conduct 'Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), a voter awareness drive by the Election Commission, misused the order by collecting personal data of voters like caste, age, gender, employment, phone number, address and Aadhaar numbers.

The NGO, which had taken up the task of creating awareness for free ahead of 2023 state elections, sent its agents disguised as government officials to collect the personal information, the report stated. It has also been alleged that the organisation created fake documents for its agents after getting permission on January 29 this year from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency.

The data collected from the voters was uploaded on survey app called 'Digital Sameeksha'. The report also highlighted that the agents were not aware of the fake IDs created by the NGO for them.

The Company that Misused GO

Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute was registered in 2013 as an NGO by five individuals including Ravikumar Krishnappa, who was arrested by the Bengaluru Police non November 20. Apart from this company, he also founded DAP Hombale in December 2018, the documents and details of which are not available on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website. Along with him, he also registered another company called Chilume Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

Going by the the NGO's website, it provides "Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and counting hall preparation, CCTV installation, webcasting and check-post preparation, and temporary polling personnel from virtually every branch of government" for political parties.

On the other side, Digital Sameeksha app claims that it has a varied client base consisting of political parties, MPs, MLAs, corporators, etc. It provides tools and services to help them in their election preparations.

Will This Survey Impact Common Man?

It is a breach of privacy and the stolen data has enormous commercial value. Private corporations might not hesitate to pay big money to get those details of individuals. As far as its impact on elections are concerned, a politician can use this data for his advantage to win the polls. It has to be noted that the company in its website claimed that it is specialised in election management.

How Congress is targeting BJP

Congress has come down heavily on the BJP over the 'voters data theft' issue. It has filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena alleging that electoral fraud, malpractice, and manipulation of voters' list was done by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the District election officer and chief commissioner of the BBMP, Tushar Girinath and the Directors of Chilume Trust.

It has also alleged that names of 27 lakh voters have been deleted. State Congress president D K Shivakumar alleged that the Chilume Trust has the password of the electoral roll software, which should remain only with the BBMP officials.

He charged the BJP government with involvement in the scam. "I appeal to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court with folded hands on behalf of the voters of Karnataka to take up on the own, just as you intervened during the deaths due to oxygen shortage," PTI quoted Shivakumar as saying.

The Congress's State chief further alleged that a note-counting machine and a letterhead of a BJP leader were found at Chilume's office, which police raided after getting the complaint. "When it was a not-for-profit organisation, how come there was a note-counting machine? Is black money being converted into white?" he sought to know.

BBMP Reaction

After the controversy broke out, the BBMP immediately cancelled the permission given to the NGO. However, it did not give an explanation over its decision to cancel it. Notably, the stolen data has not been retrieved from the NGO and its sub-contractors.

The civic agency said that the Trust violated the conditions of the permission and asked the public not to share any voter details with representatives of the NGO.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath clarified that the civic body has not found any evidence of data theft.

BJP's Response

According to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Congress had roped in the same non-government organisation when it was in power from 2013 to 2018.

He said, "I have directed the officials concerned to probe the case from 2013. They will ascertain when for the first time the contract to conduct such door-to-door survey was assigned to the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute ('Chilume Trust') and what was the content of the order. Our objective is to bring out all the facts."

Bommai also charged that the Congress' contract was rife with violations and illegalities compared to the one entered into by the BJP government. "In our order we had granted permission to create awareness (among voters). We had included the clause that the NGO should not be associated with any political party, whereas in their order (during the Congress tenure) they had given permission to conduct survey of voters only.

However, the order given by the Congress asked the NGO for revision of electoral roll, which is done by the ECI, the CM claimed. "This is an unpardonable crime of assigning the duty of the Election Commission (to a private entity). During the Congress regime, the Tehsildar himself told the NGO to appoint the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which is a misuse beyond limits," Bommai said.

EC's Reaction

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena said the inquiry was ordered following apprehension of impersonation by an NGO during the 'voter awareness drive'. "The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner had some information. We have the apprehension that there is impersonation and it has to be inquired. Ultimately, after the police investigation and our Divisional Commissioner inquiry, we will come to know what is there in it," Meena told PTI.

However, she refused to comment on the complaint by the Congress with the State Election Commission regarding the voter data theft. "Let's wait for the inquiry. If I comment anything, it will compromise the inquiry. We will not say about the merit of the complaint. The regional commissioner is entrusted with the inquiry. Let the truth come out. Then we will take action as per the recommendation," the CEO said.