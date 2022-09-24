The doctors then performed post-mortem using a novel technique called virtual autopsy, which is also known as Virtopsy.

New Delhi, Sep 24: After battling for life for over a month, Hindi comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21. The breathed his last at the age of 58.

So, what is Virtual Autopsy?

Virtopsy employs imaging methods that are also used in clinical medicine such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), etc., for the purpose of autopsy and to find the cause of the death, as per the National Library of Medicine.

It can be used as an alternative to conventional autopsies for broad and systemic examination of the whole body as it is less time-consuming, aids better diagnosis, and renders respect to religious sentiments.

AIIMS forensic department head Dr Sudhir Gupta told PTI that virtual autopsy, which is done with help of high-tech digital X-rays and CT scan, are less time-consuming as compared to the traditional postmortem and is non-invasive allowing the body to be released for cremation or burial sooner.

The traditional surgery during autopsy is a little bit of pain-giving to the aggrieved family, Gupta said, adding that AIIMS Delhi is the only institute in Southeast Asia which has been doing virtual autopsy for the last two years.

"The radiological examination can detect fractures and blood clots invisible to the naked eye. Often there are concealed fractures and injuries which are difficult to spot.

"With the help of virtual autopsy, even smaller fractures like hairline or chip fracture in bones along with bleeding which are signs of antemortem injuries can be detected and they can be also documented in the form of X-ray films. These X-ray plates have complete legal evidential value," said Gupta.