Explained: What is Norovirus or vomiting bug that infected two children in Kerala?

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 06 : Kerala government on Sunday said norovirus infection, similar to the diarrhoea-inducing rotavirus, was confirmed in two children residing near here.

The Health Department evaluated the situation and said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food.

"Norovirus infection has been detected in two children and their health condition is stable. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness," Minister said.

The infection was detected after samples of students who complained of food poisoning were tested at a government lab.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus.

Norovirus Symptoms

The most common symptoms of norovirus are:

diarrhea

vomiting

nausea

stomach pain

Other symptoms include:

fever

headache

body aches

Norovirus causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines. This is called acute gastroenteritis.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

How Norovirus spreads

According to CDC, You can get norovirus by accidentally getting tiny particles of feces (poop) or vomit from an infected person in your mouth.

This can happen if you

eat food or drink liquids that are contaminated with norovirus,

touch surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then put your fingers in your mouth, or

have direct contact with someone who is infected with norovirus, such as by caring for them or sharing food or eating utensils with them.

Norovirus can easily contaminate food and water because it only takes a very small amount of virus particles to make you sick.

How you treat Norovirus

If you have norovirus illness, you should drink plenty of liquids to replace fluid lost from vomiting and diarrhea. This will help prevent dehydration.