Explained: What is Masked Aadhaar ID and how to download it?

As it is being widely accepted and people are using it for proof of identification online and offline, there are high chances of the Aadhaar Card being misused by fraudsters.

Hence, the Unique Identification Authority of India has given an extra layer of protection to your Aadhaar Card by providing 'mask' option.

Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like "xxxx-xxxx" while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible.

This helps people from misusing your Aadhaar Card.

How to Download your Masked Aadhaar Card?

Log in to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

. .

From the menu, select 'My Aadhaar' option

Click 'Aadhaar Card Download' option

Select the option 'I want a masked Aadhaar'

Enter the Captcha verification code that will be provided for verification

Click 'Send OTP' option

Enter OTP Number to download masked Aadhaar Card.