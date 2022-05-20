What is 'land-for-job' scam?

According to the reports, Lalu Prasad family purchased land at cheap price in lieu of giving jobs in the Railways. The CBI has proof of at least a dozen cases like this till now. The land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government.

Lalu Prasad Yadav family was planning a project by creating a land pool.

The CBI, in its FIR stated that Lalu Prasad, Rabri Yadav, Misa Yadav, Hema Yadav and some undeserving candidates, who were given jobs in exchange for land at a throwaway price.

Candidates were doled out jobs in return for land. Prime properties in various parts of Bihar were taken over by companies linked to the Yadav family. The CBI has got the testimony of a few candidates.

How RJD has reacted?

Reacting to the CBI raid, RJD leader Alok Mehta said that it is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice and that the probe agencies direction and actions are completely biased.

"It is unfortunate that a person who is ill is being deliberately troubled like this. It is well known who is behind this,"Prabhunath Yadav, brother of RJD chief Lalu Yadav said.

"Tota (parrot) hai, Toton ka kya." The CBI had earned the sobriquet from an observation of the Supreme Court, calling it a "parrot" of political masters during the UPA government," tweeted RJD.

The CBI raid comes amonth after Lalu walked out of jail after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the Rs 139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case.

A CBI special court had in February sentenced him to five years in prison in the case. He was also fined Rs 60 lakh.