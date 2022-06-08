Explained: What is intrusion detection system in an airport

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) is a sensor which helps in alerting security agencies of any intrusion through the boundary walls of the airport.

Greenfield airports that are not part of the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) will also install PIDS.

The airports coming up under RCS will plan the installation of PIDS at the development stage itself, BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) said in the circular issued on Monday.

"All hyper-sensitive airports in the country shall install the PIDS by December 31, 2023 as per minimum technical specification... Further, non-RCS greenfield airports shall plan installation of PIDS at design stage itself for the purpose of obtaining clearance of design stage security vetting in terms of rule 5 (3) of the Aircraft (Security) Rules 2011," BCAS stated in the circular which comes into force with immediate effect.

The nodal agency for aviation security said in the circular that the directions are being issued to ensure the safety and security of passengers, crew, ground personnel and the general public in all matters relating to safeguarding against acts of "unlawful interference" with civil aviation.

